ICC to compensate 49,000 victims across four locations

The International Criminal Court is planning to compensate about 49,000 victims, covering four locations—Abok in Oyam, Lokodi, Odek, and Abok—with 52.4 million euros, or about 216 billion shillings. According to the Court's outreach worker, Chris Ongom, the ICC is carrying out a registration process in the four case locations, including Abok.