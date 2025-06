Family seeks help to clear Walda Namunyiga’s hospital bill

The family of Walda Namunyiga is seeking help from well-wishers to settle a bill of 50 million shillings, due to the treatment she has been undergoing at Pearl Medical Center in Kansanga. Walda has been hospitalized for nearly three months now, after getting involved in a traffic crash in the Kagoma area on Bombo Road in March this year.