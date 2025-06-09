Fly Express taxis hit with heavy fines after EPS rollout

Following the rollout of the Automated Express Penalty System (EPS-Auto) by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Entebbe-based Fly Express taxi operators have become the biggest victims, with several of their vehicles grounded after accumulating more than 8 million shillings in penalties in just the past two days for driving above the 30 km-per-hour speed limit. The move comes after the automated system went into effect on Saturday, penalizing hundreds of motorists around Katabi in Entebbe, with fines exceeding 600,000 shillings per vehicle.