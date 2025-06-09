Chaos erupts at Kawempe Youth nominations over EC delays

The Electoral Commission faced chaos on the second-to-last day of nominations for youth contenders in Kawempe Division. This occurred after some youths accused the Electoral Commission of working slowly during the nomination process. The youths claimed that the EC was purposely hindering their selection by requesting qualifications and unnecessary documents, while their NRM counterparts were not facing the same scrutiny. Nevertheless, the EC explained that many of these youths’ seconders had not updated their information in the youth registers, rendering them ineligible to support their candidates. Our reporter has more information on this issue.