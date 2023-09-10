South Sudan exempts learners’ pass fees

Uganda and South Sudan have reached an agreement that will exempt student nationals of both countries from paying student pass fees, usually reserved for foreign nationals. Ugandan education institutions have been charging over every South Sudan national three hundred thousand shillings annually, a move that is contrary to the East African Common Market protocol that allows free movement of persons within the region. The South Sudan head of Mission to Uganda, Simon Juach Deng explains why the fees were finally exempted.