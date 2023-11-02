Some Hoima roads will be named after prominent people

Hoima City Council leaders have started renaming some roads and streets after key personalities who contributed to the development of the town from a small town council to a city. According to Brian Kaboyo the Hoima City mayor, the City Development Forum resolved to rename some of the streets. Kaboyo says the streets that will be renamed include those that have been rehabilitated under the World Bank funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development.