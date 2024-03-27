Six new cabinet ministers take oath at State House Entebbe

President Museveni has instructed his newly appointed ministers to prioritize the fight against corruption and to actively engage in mobilizing Ugandans for wealth creation. He delivered this message during the swearing-in ceremony of the six ministers selected for his cabinet on Thursday. Balaam Barugahara, Gen. Wilson Mbadi, Lilian Aber, Florence Wamala Nambozo, Kenneth Omona, and Phiona Nyamutooro were all approved by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Monday. Additionally, President Museveni announced his intention to pardon certain opposition members who stand accused of organizing unlawful protests among the youth. However, this pardon is conditional upon their commitment to refrain from engaging in criminal activities. The event occurred at State House Entebbe.