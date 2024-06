Six arrested for illegal sand mining on shores of Lake Victoria

The Environment Police in Masaka District have arrested six men for illegally mining sand in the Mazigo Wetland and along the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukibonga Village. Five trucks loaded with sand were also impounded. Lawrence Nkuubi, a councilor representing Bukibonga Parish in Bukakata Subcounty, said sand mining along the lake shores has degraded the environment.