Sheikh Yunus Kamoga to record statement over links to radicals, Ismail Kalule detained

Police say they are making arrangements to have Sheikh Yunus Kamoga the head of the Tabliq sect record a statement regarding his alleged links to 32 people who had been confined in his home in Kawempe, Kampala, and who were being taught the Islamic Sharia law. The police say that people who have been found teaching religion illegally have turned out to be radicals. The Police also said that the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence has detained Dr. Ismail Kalule who was reportedly found in possession of bomb-making materials. They spoke to journalists in Kampala.