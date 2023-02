Shakur Miata back to school after support from volunteers

Two months ago we brought you the story of Shakur Mirata, a five-year-old learner from Pallisa, who was picking plastic bottles for sale to support his family, which included his grandmother and two siblings. Following an outpouring of support, Shakur is now returned to school, starting a new life at Namuwaya Education centre in Kira, Wakiso District.