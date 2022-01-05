SEGIRINYA-SEWANYANA CASE: Court adjourns matter after prosecution asks for time

Masaka Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege has adjourned the matter in which MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North are charged with murder to January 19 2022. A prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka told the court that investigations into this case are incomplete and asked the court for an adjournment. The two legislators are charged with murdering Joseph Bwanika on 2nd August 2021 at Kisekka B village in the Lwengo district. The duo attended court via zoom in Kigo prison. This didn't go well with their defence lawyer Shamim Malende, who accuses the prosecution of deliberately keeping her clients in the coolers and frustrating efforts to be granted bail.