SEED SCHOOLS: Rubanda, Kisoro, Kabale get new schools

Geses Uganda Limited, a company that was contracted for the construction of Seed Secondary Schools in Rukiga, Rubanda, and Kabale districts has handed over the structures to the respective district local governments. These include Rwamucucu Seed Secondary School Kihorezo in Rukiga district, Nyamweru Seed Secondary School in Rubanda district, Nyakinama SS Kisoro and Buhara Seed Secondary School in Kabale district.