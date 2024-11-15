Security officials report 75% success in crackdown on illegal charcoal trade

Security officials report achieving up to 75 percent success in implementing the Presidential Executive Order against illegal commercial charcoal dealers. The exercise, which began last year, is being led by the 4th Division Infantry Barracks. Maj. Peter Mugisa, the Fourth Infantry Public Information Officer, told NTV that significant progress has been made in a new operation dubbed Cordon and Search, which aims to dismantle all bases of charcoal dealers.