Security minister Jim Muhwezi warns; ADF will be wiped out

Security Minister Maj. Gen. Jim K Muhwezi has again warned the rebel Allied Democratic Front (ADF) will soon be wiped out on account of their atrocities. Speaking a week after the rebels were reportedly behind an attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese, Muhwezi security agencies had been galvanized to ensure safety for all Ugandans. He was speaking during the commissioning of a classroom block at Nyamifura Primary School in Nyakagyeme sub-county Rukungiri district.