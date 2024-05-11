Government appeals to development partners for assistance in managing natural disasters

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has requested the United Nations to increase its support towards the mounting disaster situation in the country. The appeal for help follows a wave of extreme weather patterns that have impacted several parts of the country. The Prime Minister acknowledged that Uganda was constrained with limited resources to deal with such disasters. Nabbanja made the revelations as she addressed the United Nations Joint Steering Committee in Uganda.