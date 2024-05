Concerns rise as pregnancy rate hits 18% in Kalungu

Kalungu District Health Officials have expressed concern over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancy in the rural areas. The District Assistant Health Officer, Aidah Muwanguzi, says the district has seen a rise in the number of teenagers getting pregnant, with the rate set at 18 per cent. Most of these young mothers are also delivering in government health facilities, which are also short of vital services the district.