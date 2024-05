NETBALL : Defending champions NIC start title defence in Dar es salaam

Defending Champions National Insurance Corporation - NIC - will embark on their East African Netball Championship journey tomorrow in Dar es Salaam with the hope of winning their 22nd trophy at the back of their minds. Despite an expected tight competition from their arch-rivals Uganda Prisons who are also representing the country at the championships, NIC players say they have prepared well enough for the competition.