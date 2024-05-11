Government appeals for support to Arabic language training

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakadama, has implored the Education Ministry to support the teaching of the Arabic Language, in the same way the Ministry supports other languages since it’s also an international language. Nakadama notes that there are many Arabic teachers in the country, but they are not utilised, leaving the Arabic language neglected. Rukia Nakadama appealed to the Education Ministry to include Arabic teachers on the government payroll as this will help to influence more teachers to enrol for Arabic studies. Nakadama's call came during the 4th graduation of the Al-Mustafa Islamic College at Kyengera in Wakiso district