Religious leaders encourage public to engage in census

The National Census exercise is continuing across the country, with enumerators taking the details of many citizens. Among those who have been counted are religious and political leaders in Mbarara, who were among the first group of people to be enumerated on the first day of the National Census 2024. The leaders have also appealed to the rest of Ugandans to be free and give out their personal information to assist the Central Government make proper planning.