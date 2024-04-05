Secondary school teachers in Ngora protest over unpaid salary

A section of secondary school teachers in Ngora district have staged a peaceful protest at the district headquarters to demand an explanation from the chief administrative officer as to why some of them have not received their pay since January this year, while others have never been paid since September 2023. For the past two weeks, some secondary teachers in Ngora district had silently laid down their tools over non-payment of salaries and salary arrears dating back to 2023. The teachers say their efforts to get explanations from the district leadership for the past three months have yielded no fruits, hence the protest.