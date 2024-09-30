S.4 candidates to write their first examination on 14th, October

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released this year's final examination timetable, with papers set to start from October to December. The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams will kick off on Friday, October 11th, with candidates' briefing. Over 1.3 million students are registered for the exams at four levels of learning, marking a 7.8% increase in candidature compared to last year. However, concerns remain for several candidates who risk not being graded due to delayed submission of continuous assessment results. If the centers fail to meet the new deadline of October 30th, affected learners could miss out on final grading.