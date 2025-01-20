Rwenzori hub empowers youth with vocational skills

Mubuku Town Council, Kasese District, is home to the Rwenzori Presidential Zonal Industrial Hub, which is transforming the lives of local youth. This hub is equipping young people with valuable vocational skills in fields such as welding, carpentry, and leather design—skills that would have otherwise been out of reach. Many youths have shared how the hub has empowered them to become experts in these self-sustaining trades, opening doors to brighter futures.