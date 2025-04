Rose Kalule: 30 years of brickmaking amid growing challenges

An elderly woman, Rose Kalule, is defying the odds by making bricks for a living. She has been in the trade for over 30 years. With the proceeds, she raised her children and is now supporting her grandchildren. She spoke to NTV about how the business is no longer bringing in the income it once did and how this situation has increased the weight of her responsibilities. We have a report.