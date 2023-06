Roofless Classrooms: Namisindwa School pupils endure harsh learning conditions

Primary one and two pupils of Buwuma Primary School in Lwakhakha town council, Namisindwa district, are currently studying in classrooms without roofs. The roofs of the classrooms were blown off by strong winds in December last year. This unfortunate incident has left young learners exposed to harsh learning conditions, significantly impacting their education and overall well-being.