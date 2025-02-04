Robbers kill Mobile Money vendor in Jinja

In Jinja, police are searching for four robbers who attacked a Mobile Money vendor, Emmanuel Opusi, in Buwekula ward, Jinja Northern Division. The robbers shot Opusi dead and stole an unspecified amount of money. Opusi, who worked for Keswaala Group, was delivering airtime and riding his motorbike when he was attacked. Though attempts were made to take him to the hospital, he died before reaching Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. Local boda boda riders have expressed concern, urging the police to increase security and install cameras in high-risk areas. The Resident City Commissioner, Gulume Balya-ino, condemned the crime and called for public vigilance to aid the police in their investigation.