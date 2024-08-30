Rise in HIV infections worries Jinja health officials

An upsurge of HIV infections in Jinja City has raised alarm among health personnel in the Busoga region, who are being asked to find ways to intensify efforts to reverse the spread. A released surveillance report by the Uganda AIDS Commission shows that the prevalence rate in Jinja City stands at 7.5 percent, higher than the national average of 5.1 percent. Cross-generational sex coupled with low usage of available preventive measures are blamed for the upsurge, with the prevalence rate in the Busoga sub-region now standing at 4.5 percent.