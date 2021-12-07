Report reveals thousands might have dropped out of school for good

Government is likely to face a challenge in getting learners back to school next month after thousands have been out of class for nearly 2 years. This follows reports that many of the learners have abandoned their education to continue with different ventures they have been engaged in during their stay at home while others have been pushed into early marriages. These findings are contained in a study conducted by the Uganda National Examinations Board on the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the teaching and learning at primary and secondary level.