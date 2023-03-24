Railway line repairs grind to a halt as residents decline to leave

A number of residents occupying land in Mukono where the old meter gauge railway line passes have refused to vacate to allow for its rehabilitation. In February this year, the China Road and Bridge Corporation completed the line from Mukono to Malaba. Work included supply and installation of new railway track materials, ballasting, culvert construction and upgrading the level crossings at the cost of 51 million USD. The second phase is supposed to commence on 3rd April but the Spanish contractor Imathia Construction who will rehabilitate the line from Mukono to Kampala is stuck. A meeting was held in Bweyogerere between the Uganda Railway Corporation and local leaders from Kampala, Buikwe, Mukono and Wakiso districts.