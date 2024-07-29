Protesters demonstrating against corruption bailed

Court has granted cash bail of 100,000 to each of the 10 suspects who were arrested Tuesday last week during the anti-corruption protests in Kampala. The suspects were arraigned this morning at the Chief Magistrate's Court at Buganda Road. They have been on remand in Luzira Prison since Tuesday last week on charges of causing common nuisance. A team of lawyers led by Bernard Oundo, the President of the Uganda Law Society, represented them. The suspects are expected to return to court on August 29th for the hearing of their case