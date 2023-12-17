Prof Celestino Obua urges action to boost science education in Northern Uganda

The Chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board, Prof Celestino Obua, has called for more action to enable more learners in northern Uganda to pass science. Prof Obua, who is also Vice Chancellor at Mbarara University and a pharmacist by training, expressed concern that northern Uganda was no longer producing science students for higher institutions of learning in the country. He was speaking during the commissioning of St. Gracious School in Lira.