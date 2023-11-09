President Museveni pledges to secure UGX 500b for innovation

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to secure a 500 billion shillings funding envelope for the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat. The president stated that this commitment is aimed at nurturing innovations that will propel the economy forward. Museveni's assurance comes in response to concerns raised by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Monica Musenero, who highlighted the Secretariat's inconsistency due to insufficient funding, adversely affecting the pace of innovations in the country.