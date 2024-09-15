President Museveni celebrates 80th birthday in Kyegegwa

President Museveni has once again called for concerted efforts to raise production to improve household incomes across the country. The call came as the president joined celebrations to mark his 80th birthday at Kijaguzo parish in Kyegegwa district, today. The bishop of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese Anthony, accompanied by the Archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha, led a mass, which culminated in celebrations attended by several government officials.