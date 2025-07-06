President Museveni calls for renewed unity in cooperatives

President Museveni is urging Ugandans to come together, work together, and grow together through cooperatives. Speaking through State Minister for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, at the 103rd International Day of Cooperatives in Fort Portal City, the President said unity is not just a national ideal but the engine that powers real economic change. He noted that cooperatives have already proven their ability to organize communities, boost productivity, and uplift households. Now, he says, it’s time for every Ugandan, especially those still held back by subsistence farming, to embrace this model.