President Museveni calls for economic integration at Independence day celebrations

President Yoweri Museveni presided over Independence Day celebrations in Kitgum district today. In his address, he highlighted the need for economic independence and emphasized that one way Uganda can achieve this is by embracing economic integration to expand markets for Uganda's goods. The President also addressed the issue of insecurity in the Acholi subregion caused by cattle rustlers. He promised to investigate why the Local Council 5 chairman of Amudat district, who was found to have been colluding with cattle rustlers, was never arrested. Jackson Onyango brings you the highlights of the day's celebrations.