Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Rwanda 'safe' for deported asylum seekers, UK court told
  • 2 News Elephant slaughtered and eaten in DR Congo
  • 3 News Fighting intensifies in east DR Congo
  • 4 World Hamas threatens to kill hostages over Israeli strikes
  • 5 World List: Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack