President calls for policy on financing cultural institutions

President Museveni has proposed the need for the enactment of a policy for the financing of cultural institutions. The call will see the only donation of a car to the cultural leaders being made an entitlement given at the end of every specific period and later extended to cover Prime Ministers of the respective cultural institutions. This was during a requiem mass for the late Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol at the Kololo ceremonial grounds. Speaker after speaker hailed Papa Osuban for meritorious contribution in the agricultural field and for the promotion of unity among the Iteso and neighbouring communities.