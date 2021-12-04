POLICEMAN BURIED: Gideon Emuria was shot dead on Tesday, gun was taken

The family of Sergeant Gideon Abau Emuria who was shot dead as he reported for duty on Tuesday night by assailants who took his gun have laid him to rest in Angole village Kyere Sub-county Serere District. They were however bitter that the Police force did not provide financial support for his burial. Abau was reporting for duty at the home of Justice Alex Ajiji when he was attacked. The Police liaison officer Otelu Eyatu told the family that the matter was being handled.