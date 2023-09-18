Police warns NUP against disregarding suspension of tours

The Police have re-emphasized their stand that the national mobilization campaigns by the opposition National Unity Platform are still on hold despite plans to hold a second phase. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that the intelligence reports had indicated that the meetings were meant to disrupt peace in the country. The NUP leadership, last week indicated that they would move their campaign to Canada for two weeks before returning to Uganda to continue from where they stopped.