Police wants parents to guide learners to, from school

Following concern at the rising cases of traffic injuries and deaths, the traffic Police strengthened the implementation of guidelines to ensure safety on the road. Similarly, they are issuing guidelines for learners, parents, and school administrators, as the third term kicks off. These guidelines are intended to ensure safety on the road and at school. As NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports, the police are calling on parents to stop sending young learners to school without adult supervision. Motorists have also been reminded to observe speed limits.