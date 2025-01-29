Police to set up stations at sub-counties for faster crime response

The police are set to establish a presence at every sub-county nationwide, with the aim of easing access to their services. The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba, says the sub-county policing model will significantly improve response times to crime incidents. This model is a result of the presidential directive of 2019/2020, following a period of insecurity in Uganda, particularly the panga or machete attacks in various villages in the central region. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde has the details.