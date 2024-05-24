Police summon opposition party leadership for talks

The Uganda Police has invited the National Unity Platform party leadership for an engagement on Monday to set out modalities in which the political organization can carry out its nationwide mobilization tour with limited interference. The communication follows a petition that was taken to police by the secretary general of the NUP Lewis Rubongoya, claiming that their party activities have been blocked and they are brutally dispersed by the police and Army. Police say they are guided by the laws of the land in whatever they do, including the Constitution among others.