Police still piloting the sub-county policing model

Police say it has been piloting the sub-county policing model since 2023 in areas of greater Masaka before it is rolled out in the entire country. This is a master plan that the body agreed to start with and its successful implementation will give police the ability to roll it out. However, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they are yet to evaluate its performance. However, initial findings indicate that its success will entirely depend on the availability of resources and manpower. The move follows a call by the president yesterday to the police to enforce the sub-county policing model.