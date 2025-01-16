Police seek UGX 18 billion for 2026 polling constables

The Uganda Police Force has stated that it will require UGX 18 billion to recruit 50,000 polling constables for the 2026 general elections. However, concerns have arisen as this funding has not been included in the 2025/2026 police budget due to cuts. The police budget has been reduced by UGX 32 billion compared to the previous financial year. As Juma Kiirya reports, officials appearing before the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee have requested additional funding.