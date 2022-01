Police officer netted for setting house on fire

Police in Entebbe are holding their own officer who allegedly locked the deputy Director for nurses and midwifery council in the house and set it on fire. Edward Bua is said to have murdered his mother Magaret Nyakuni after locking her in a house and setting it on fire. Residents accuse Bua of abusing drugs, police say more investigations are being undertaken to confirm the cause of the crisis.