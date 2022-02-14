Police mistakenly kill Kyengera woman

Police are looking into the death of a woman who died from gunshot wounds in Kyengera town council today. The woman died as police engaged a man identified as Geoffrey Kitatta, said to be mentally unstable after he grabbed a gun from a security personnel. According to eyewitnesses trouble started when Kitatta, holding a panga, cordoned off the road heading to Masaka, which forced police officers to resort to gun power, later injuring two people with gunshots, before accidentally shooting Denzilanta Nabasirye dead. She had been standing by the roadside during the drama.