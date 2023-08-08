Police marine commander decries lack of resources

Last week, about 25 died when a boat they were travelling in capsized on Lake Victoria. Whenever such accidents occur, various stakeholders especially those who are supposed to ensure water transport safety, announce various approaches to stop similar calamities from re-occurring. However, the implementation of their efforts fails due to various reasons, mainly lack of money to buy the necessary response equipment, according to line office bearers. A case in point is the Marine Police's inability to serve over 300 landing sites, according to the commandant of the Maurine Police Unit.