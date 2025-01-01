Police detain 100 over theft, possession of bullets

Police have detained 100 individuals on various charges, including theft, possession of bullets, and illegal fireworks. These suspects will be prosecuted once their files are processed. They were arrested during the New Year's Eve celebrations, as security was heightened across Kampala—from worship centers to popular gathering spots. While there were a few incidents, the night remained relatively peaceful. Juma Kirya followed the events closely.