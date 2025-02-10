PLU supporters march to Parliament

Following a social media announcement last week, supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda held a march to Parliament today to protest what they deemed disrespectful by MPs towards their chairperson, the Chief of Defense Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The demonstrations were accompanied by a heavy security escort that also diverted traffic along the route. The journey was abruptly halted as the group was redirected to Kati Kati restaurant, where PLU Secretary General David Kabanda informed supporters that General Kainerugaba would lead them in a march at a future date. David Ijjo has details on this report.