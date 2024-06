Plastics ‘wastepreneur’ making a fortune from rubbish

Growing up in a slum area, Faith Aweko was faced with many challenges, especially missing school as a result of floods caused by the waste the community used to dispose of in the trenches whenever it rained. This gave her the vision to start Reform Africa, an organization that deals with sustainable waste management, a dream she has pushed for six years now. JOCELYN NAKIBUULE brings us this story of Aweko's waste revolution