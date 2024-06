Pilgrims leaving Martyrs' Day face transport challenges

Pilgrims who took part in yesterday’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations have started their journey back home using various means. The majority, who spent the night at the Catholic shrine, have relied on buses, coasters, taxis, and in some cases, relatives living in Kampala to leave the shrine. Some pilgrims have faced challenges in organizing their transport, prompting the church to step in and aid them.