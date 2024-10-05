Pastor advocates for moral education amid Uganda's morality crisis

A senior pastor in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church says that since Uganda is facing a morality crisis, the viable solution is for schools to ensure they focus not only on the academic achievement of learners but also on shaping them morally. Pastor Richard Kabuye from Nabbingo SDA Church was at Light Secondary Schools in Bulenga, Wakiso District. Joseph Kiberu, the director of the schools, states that the new lower secondary school curriculum introduced by the government is transforming education by helping learners exhibit knowledge practically.